AAA spokesman on why gas prices are so high

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Everyone is painfully aware gasoline is much more expensive this year than last year.

AAA spokesman Jim Garrity tells us that for every dollar you spend at the pump, about 50 to 60 cents of that is directly tied to oil prices.

Garrity says we really need to keep an eye on them, as we’ve seen some major dips and increases, over the course of 2021.

The Omicron variant throws a further wrinkle into things, so time will tell if gas prices rise or go down.

It’s very hard to look too far ahead, because as we’ve learned in the last 15 months a lot of the normal trends we became used to seeing, you know, seasonal differences, supply and demand, a lot of that stuff really was up in the air. Jim Garrity, AAA Central Spokesperson

Garrity notes that despite gas prices being about a dollar more expensive this year than last year, it doesn’t seem to be deterring drivers from making their trips.

He recommends to budget an extra 20 to 30 dollars for your trip, to offset the cost.