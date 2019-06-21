‘ACE’ gives Murray Energy, coal industry longer lifeline

New climate standards introduced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is putting a lot of smiles on people’s faces in the coal industry.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler calls it “Affordable Clean Energy.”

Robert Murray, CEO of Murray Energy, filed a lawsuit against the EPA for earlier standards, which saw 29 other states join in the lawsuit.

However, Murray calls the new rule “sensible legislation.”

“Still protects the environment,” said Murray. “But it gives the utilities time now to meet the requirements without closing down the remainder of the coal-fired plants.”

Murray also says reliable coal-fired power is needed to hold the cost of electricity down.