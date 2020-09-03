ACLU- WV sues Wheeling over actions against homeless community

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has taken legal action to stop the City of Wheeling from destroying more encampments occupied by homeless

community members.

In April, the City of Wheeling dismantled 3 homeless camps, citing complaints of criminal activity

The ACLU-WV says plans to destroy more camps were derailed after the ACLU-WV threatened legal action.

“Destroying what little shelter these community members have does nothing to solve the crisis of homelessness in our communities. In fact, it greatly exacerbates the problem,” ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said. “To do this during a global pandemic when so many people have lost their livelihoods and homes is not only cruel, but also unlawful.”

The ACLU-WV says the City has offered no alternative housing solutions to the people it intends to

displace.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that homeless encampments are not to be destroyed during the COVID-19 pandemic, because doing so will displace people into communities and increase likelihood of community spread.

“Why are we targeting the homeless when fellow citizens are dying from the

coronavirus? Wheeling, we can be better than this,” Cassidy said.

The full complaint can be viewed below.