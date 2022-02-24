JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Acting Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla, Jr. issued the following statement Wednesday on his appointment to acting sheriff following Sheriff Fred Abdalla, Sr.’s death.

“To the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners and the Citizens of Jefferson County,

I am humbled and honored that the Jefferson County commissioners unanimously appointed me as acting sheriff. I am also very grateful to have the support of Chief Deputy Susan Bell and the sheriff’s department. It would be difficult, if not impossible, for anyone to fill the shoes of the previous sheriff but I will do my best to honor his legacy by being an advocate for the underprivileged, the neglected and the abused. I humbly accept the appointment as acting sheriff and will do my best to provide stability and consistency to the office in which I will serve. I believe my professional background in law enforcement gives me the experience this job requires. I will work hard for all of the people of Jefferson County and will, to the best of my ability, be fair and impartial in the pursuit of justice for all.

I want to make my father and the citizens of Jefferson County proud.

Sincerely,

Fred J. Abdalla, Jr”.