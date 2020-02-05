Acting legend Kirk Douglas has died at 103

FILE – This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (AP Photo/DAB, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Renowned actor Kirk Douglas and father of Michael Douglas has died. He was 103.

His son Michael took to Instagram to post about his dad’s legacy and celebrating his birthday back in December: “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Douglas’ decorated career spanned decades, but he is remembered for his role in classic movies such as “Spartacus,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,” “In Harm’s Way,” “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and dozens of others.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and sons, Michael, Joel, Peter and Eric.