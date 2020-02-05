Acting legend Kirk Douglas has died at 103

FILE – This Aug. 9, 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at age 103. (AP Photo/DAB, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Renowned actor Kirk Douglas and father of Michael Douglas has died. He was 103.

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

Douglas’ decorated career spanned decades, but he is remembered for his role in classic movies such as “Spartacus,” “The Bad and the Beautiful,” “In Harm’s Way,” “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and dozens of others.

He is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and sons, Michael, Joel, Peter and Eric.

