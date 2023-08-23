PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety has confirmed that the subject of an active shooting event was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police first announced an active shooter in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh earlier in the afternoon of August 23.

Officers evacuated residents in the 4800 block of Broad Street around 12:12 p.m.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B Major Case Team was called in, but Pittsburgh Police remained in control of the situation.

A spokesperson for the police told news outlets that a sergeant who was leading the detail had been injured from incoming gunfire.

The shooter’s name has not been released at this time.

