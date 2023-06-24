UPDATE: June 24, 12:19 p.m. Our 7NEWS Reporter on scene states that Weir Avenue is blocked off. Weirton Police, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Brooke County K-9 Unit, and Hancock County EMS are all on scene.
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials have confirmed that there is an active shooter situation is going on in Weirton, the 7NEWS reporter on scene said that it is on Weir Avenue.
Police say they have activated the SRT.
Limited details are available at this time.
Stick with 7NEWS for futher updates.