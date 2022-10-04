Elm Grove, W.Va. (WTRF) – Millions of “grown-ups” all across the county remember the excitement of a McDonald’s Happy Meal. Well if you miss those days, we have good news.



For a limited time only, Happy Meals aren’t just for kids anymore. McDonald’s, along with the fashion brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market has released, the first-of it’s kind Adult Happy Meal.

It comes with a choice of a Big Mac or a 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, along with fries and a drink. And of course there is a prize inside.



They say they are already selling like McDonald’s hotcakes.

“A lot of people purchase them. I thinks it’s even event picking up more steam. as people are becoming aware that it’s available and out now. There is a big social media presence. McDonald’s has involved a lot in putting it on social media.” Bob Stoltz, Owner/Operator, Elm Grove McDonald’s

The prize includes one of four collectable figurines. Grimmace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and newcomer Cactus Buddy. The Adult Happy Meals will be available though October 30th.