Affiliated Financial offers free gas to healthcare workers on front lines

KANAWHA CITY, WV (WOWK) – Many people are expressing their gratitude for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and today was no different. Today, some of them were rewarded with a little ‘fuel’ to keep them going.

It all started with a simple idea from Affiliated Financial Group in Big Chimney. The Vice President of the firm, Jon Matuszkiewicz said, “we never imagined that it would escalate to what it is today. Something that started as an idea on a Monday morning meeting that we thought would pay forward to 100 nurses has now payed forward to over 1000 nurses.”

Dozens of cars lined up at the Exxon – One Stop in Kanawha City, where volunteers topped off fuel tanks for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who came up with the idea say it was a no-brainer.

HAPPY FRIDAY: Affiliated Financial Group in Big Chimney is giving back to the people on the front lines with FREE GAS! Full story tonight on @WOWK13News! pic.twitter.com/CNTIHoD9sY — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) April 24, 2020

Rosemary Tate, Affiliated Financial Secretary, told 13 News Reporter Erin Noon, “this is small compared to what the nurses and healthcare workers are doing, they are faced with going in every single day, handling the patients and giving them the same quality care that they would want.”

20 to 25 dollars worth of gas went to anyone willing to show their badge. Randy Young says it’s just one of the ways that showcases how West Virginians come together in a time of crisis.

In 2016 when the floods hit, West Virginians came together and we seen a lot of people paying it forward and so it doesn’t really surprise me that we’re doing it again.” Randy Young, President – Affiliated Financial Group

And the response from all of the healthcare workers coming through was simple. CAMC LPN, Cheryl Midkiff says, “I think it’s great, because we do take care of people, and we appreciate it.”

Appreciation, consideration, and hope: for the people who most deserve it during these uncertain times.