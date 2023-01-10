WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023.

Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

West Virginia Navigator, for example, helps West Virginians shop for the best plans to fit their needs.

According to Jeremy Smith, who is the program director for the non-profit organization, if you live in the Mountain State they can answer questions or provide enrollment assistance to you.

Staff members can even help you pick the best plan for yourself and your family, no strings attached.

We know how important having health insurance is. If you don’t have health insurance and you have an accident, one car wreck, one surgery could bankrupt you and your family. Plus, we know that if you have insurance you’re more likely to go to a doctor to catch small problems before they become big problems. After the financial insurance kicks in, the majority of people can get a plan for starting at under $50 a month. Jeremy Smith, WV Navigator Program Director

Smith says West Virginia Navigator is extending its hours this week and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, they will be available until midnight.

If you live in Ohio, Smith says you can go to healthcare.gov for information on how to apply before the January 15th deadline.