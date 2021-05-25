AG’s Object To Biden’s educational proposals related to the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in urging the Biden administration to reconsider educational proposals related to the teaching of critical race theory in America’s classrooms.

Attorneys general contend the proposed teaching is woven into a proposed regulation that would establish priorities for grants in American history and civics education programs.

The coalition, in a recent letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, urges the department to revise the proposed priorities in a manner consistent with directives to teach traditional American history as set forth in federal law.

“The proposed priorities would dilute the quality of American history and civics education in America in favor of a hyper-racialized and ahistorical doctrine,” Attorney General Morrisey joined in writing. “They are not focused on promoting truth or a holistic understanding of American history and the ideals that the Founders used to establish our country as required by statute, but instead are being used to promote revisionist American history and principles that lead to more discrimination, not less.”

The letter contends critical race theory teaches that schools should analyze and interpret American history and government primarily through the narrow prism of race. The attorneys general argue such teaching distorts rather than illuminates a proper and accurate understanding of our nation’s history and governmental institutions.

The coalition further argues that critical race theory is fundamentally at odds with federal and state laws that call for schools to teach a traditional understanding of American history, civics and government.

West Virginia joined the Indiana-led letter with attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Utah