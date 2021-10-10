AGT singer from Ohio ‘Nightbirde’ posts inspiring message amid battle with cancer: ‘Still got dreams’

(WJW) — The Zanesville woman, who became an overnight sensation with a tear-jerking performance on “America’s Got Talent,” has an inspiring message amid her battle with cancer.

In a tweet, 30-year-old Jane Marczewski, also known as Nightbirde, asked a thought-provoking question that inspires hope in the midst of hardships.

It asks, “If something so impossibly catastrophic and unimaginably awful can happen, then doesn’t that also mean something impossibly beautiful and impossibly redemptive can happen?”

She previously shared on the show she is battling her third bout of cancer then weeks later withdrew from AGT when her health took “a turn for the worse.”

She ended her post with more inspiration adding hashtags #stillgotdreams and #seejanewin.