(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Wildfires across Canada turned skies hazy across much of the United States, including here in the Ohio Valley.

For several days, you could see it across the skyline if you stepped outside. That led to air quality warnings all over the United States. It’s estimated that more than 9 million acres across Canada were destroyed by those wildfires.

More jobs are coming to the Ohio Valey with the opening of Pure Watercraft.

The manufacturing facility cut the ribbon on its location in the Beech Bottom Industrial Park. The company makes pure pontoon boats, which are electrically powered. Pure Watercraft’s facility promises about 100 full-time jobs.

A new representative has been sworn into the West Virginia House of Delegates to represent Ohio County.

Diana Winzenreid was appointed by Governor Jim Justice and sworn in this week to serve the 4th District. She said she’s honored, humbled and excited by the opportunity and wants to do whatever she can to better this area.

Soon a new hospital will be built in Sistersville.

Memorial Health System received $10 million in funding from the West Virginia Water Development Authority that will be used to build a brand-new facility to replace Sistersville General Hospital. It will be a modern 30,000 square foot facility with an emergency department, in patient rooms, state of the art labs and diagnostic centers.

There will also be space for meetings, events and educational classes.

Finally, Belmont County Common Please Judge Frank Fregiato was honored for his career in public service this week.

He announced his retirement earlier this year. Fregiato has been on the bench for 30-years. Friends, family and community members came to congratulate him for all he’s done for Belmont County.

