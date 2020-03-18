Alabama ABC Board approves ‘to-go’ alcohol from bars and restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak has forced restaurants to move to a drive-thru and curbside pickup only as Americans begin social distancing.
People of Alabama can also look forward to picking up their favorite drink from restaurants and bars, according to the Alabama ABC Board. Tuesday evening, the board approved a ruling that states restaurants and bars can temporarily sell alcohol to-go with curbside pickup only.
This motion comes after many bars and restaurants have moved to a curbside model for public safety.
