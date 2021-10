Moundsville, W.Va. – The Marshall County Health Department will be holding a drive through booster vaccination clinic on October 25 at the Marshall County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until our current supply of Moderna vaccine is depleted.

This clinic will only be for those who have received two primary doses of Moderna and wish to receive the Moderna booster. We will not be providing booster to those who want to “mix and match” their booster at this clinic. “Mix and match” type boosters will only be administered at the Health Department itself.