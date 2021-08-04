All 55 West Virginia counties will begin the academic year with in-person learning

W.Va. (WTRF) – We’re learning more about how the Mountain State will handle kids returning to school this fall. The West Virginia Department of Education and the state Board of Education have released their School Recovery and Guidance document.

33 counties will be back to school by August 20th, and all 55 counties will be back by August 28th; all of them opening with in-person learning.

State Superintendent Clayton Burch says that close attention is being paid to the socio-emotional consequences kids faced last year with remote learning, but mitigation strategies will still be in place.

“We will continue with our mitigation strategies, and that is making sure that all the supplies are there necessary, just like we did last year. Anything that the schools need for disinfecting, cleaning, making sure that the environment is a clean, safe environment…..If you feel you need it wear a mask, but really the local superintendents will be looking at that individually for their counties.” W. Clayton Burch, West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools

Additionally, contact tracing will continue, and anyone that eligible to get a COVID vaccine is encouraged to do so.