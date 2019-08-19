All Elite Wrestling to tape television show live in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – All Elite Wrestling, a new wrestling promotion, will tape the fifth episode of their television show, AEW on TNT, at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Tickets for the event for on sale at Noon on Friday, August 23, 2019.

All Elite Wrestling was founded in 2019 with Shahid Khan acting as the promotion’s lead investor, and his son Tony Khan is the founder, president, and CEO of the company. Professional wrestlers Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega as well as Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, collectively known as The Elite, are serving as both in-ring performers and executive vice presidents.

Starting on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, the company will have a two-hour weekly live television show on TNT. The first four episodes of the show will be taped in Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh in that order.

Rhodes, son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, announced AEW would be coming to Charleston in a Youtube video where he sang the John Denver classic, “Country Roads.”