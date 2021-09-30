All the fall fun you can imagine this weekend at Oglebay

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Now that summer has officially come to an end, it may be the perfect timing to get back into the fall spirit, and all that Fall fun is just right around the corner.

Oglebayfest kicks off this weekend with all your favorite pastimes.

It’s the 44th year of fall fun. From a beer garden, live entertainment to fireworks and a parade, there’s something for everyone. You can also drink and taste all kinds of food including gourmet-style foods.

But there’s also some new things in the mix, including a first-ever beer run race around Schenk Lake and Halloween festivities at the Good Zoo.

Even President and CEO of Wheeling Park Commission Bob Peckenpaugh can’t wait.

“Oglebayfest is our Octoberfest in Wheeling. It’s an amazing event. It’s a way that we really generate a lot of enthusiasm, really been able to celebrate with the community.” President and CEO of Wheeling Park Commission Bob Peckenpaugh

Peckenpaugh says it’s grown into a destination event through the years. If you’d like to go, Oglebayfest officially kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday… the same weekend as other fall festivities.

