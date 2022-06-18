(WTRF) Shocking sexual allegations are emerging from the reported diary of Ashley Biden, President Joe Biden’s daughter.

According to the DailyMail.com, Ashley Biden, a drug addict, left her personal diary under a mattress in a Palm Beach, Florida halfway house where she stayed during a rehab stint. The diary reportedly details her drug abuse, sex addiction and her being “hypersexualized.”

Ashley Biden also recounts times she showered with her father when she was young, something she allegedly wrote was “probably not appropriate,” says DailyMail.com.

‘I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)’ Alleged January 2019 diary entry by Ashley Biden

The diary reportedly came to light after a Florida woman who stayed in the room Ashley Biden vacated at the halfway house discovered it in 2020 and sold it for $40,000 to a media organization, Project Veritas, says DailyMail.com. This woman, Aimee Harris, is being investigated by the FBI regarding her involvement with the diary, which the outlet says the Bidens allegedly reported stolen in a burglary.

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and one of his journalists were targeted by federal agents who reportedly raided their homes in November 2021 searching for Ashley Biden’s diary, which they reportedly say was stolen, says Fox News and DailyMail.com.

The DailyMail.com states that The New York Times confirmed that the Ashley Biden diary is authentic after the newspaper “reported a Justice Department probe over the diary in November 2021.”

Harris allegedly circulated the diary at a Republican conference, and a right wing website published it less than two weeks before the 2020 presidential election, say reports. This report went largely unnoticed, though, says DailyMail.com.

In her diary, “the president’s own daughter, believes his alleged showering with her could have helped create her sex addiction,” reports DailyMail.com.

The outlet says Ashley Biden also reportedly writes about her financial troubles, saying she was “down to the wire.”

She also wrote that President Joe Biden was reduced to tears due to worrying about her addiction and multitude of troubles, say reports.

The DailyMail.com infers from Ashley Biden’s diary that she may have been abusing drugs as she campaigned for her father during his presidential campaign in 2019.

Ashley Biden also recounts alleged sexual abuse by a family member, according to an alleged entry in her diary obtained by The DailyMail.com:

“I have always been boy crazy. Hyper-sexualized @ a young age…I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate).” Alleged January 2019 diary entry by Ashley Biden:

Ashley Biden is President Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, and his only child with First Lady Jill Biden. His son Hunter Biden is infamous for his alleged sex and drug addictions as chronicled in a laptop he left behind at a computer repair shop, say reports. According to multiple reports, the laptop allegedly shows Hunter Biden engaged in sex acts, drug abuse and contains documents about his family’s business deals.

Reports say that President Joe Biden has been criticized for inappropriate touching including by former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores. His former senate staffer, Tara Reade, has claimed that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993, according to the New York Post. No charges were filed in either incident.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates to this developing story.