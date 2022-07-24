Crawl, scurry, and even slither. You will find it here. The exotic animal expo in Moundsville provided once-in-a-lifetime interactions, and most importantly, learning opportunities.

Alligators, lizards, and snakes, oh my!

The Tri-State Exotic Animals and Oddities Expo at the West Virginia Penitentiary this weekend was crawling with sights to see and things to buy.

May or may not have conquered one of my biggest fears today🫣🐍 Here’s a sneak peak at just a little of what I saw at the Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo in Moundsville…



“I think it’s fun. I love interacting with the kids and teaching them all about pets and letting them handle them.” Shannon Allison – Hundred, West Virginia

Promoter for the expo, Shawn Alexander, says that the exposure of these animals to the youth is an important aspect of this event.

“I think that some of the easier animals for children to be able to raise and it helps them learn compassion and learn how to care for other things and it’s just, it’s healthy for them I think.” Shawn Alexander – Promoter for the Tri-State Animals and Oddities Expo

There are unfortunate stigmas behind exotic animals, so Rodney Guinn from Pride Exotics comes to every expo to change that.

“We come out here and we bring our gators. Sometimes we have some of our bigger snakes and reptiles to show off and interact with people and show them they are not the big, horrible monsters they are made out to be.” Rodney Guinn – Pride Exotics

If his tactics worked – you may just walk out of here with a new four-legged, or no-legged friend to take home.

“It’s a good place to purchase animals and learn how to properly care for them or, just even animals that you’re interested in maybe purchasing later – being able to get out and get educated on them.” Shawn Alexander – Promoter for the Tri-State Animals and Oddities Expo

“Teaching the people about them, showing them they are not the bad, horrible creatures they are made out to be. They can be loving, trusting – just as loving and trusting as a dog if you give them the chance. Proper care and proper love.” Rodney Guinn – Pride Exotics

If you like what you see, you can come to the next Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo on December 3rd and 4th at the West Virginia Penitentiary in Moundsville.