BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department marked International Overdose Awareness Day by giving out free Narcan kits outside the St. Clairsville Wal-Mart.

They also provided free fentanyl test strips, safe drug disposal bags, and face shields for use in performing CPR.

They were surprised at the brisk response.

They gave out about 40 kits each hour.

“This is a harm reduction strategy. We know there are people who use prescription opiates here in our county and then there’s also street drugs that are laced with opiates so we just feel like it’s important for people to have these kits on hand in the event that someone they know maybe is using drugs.” Linda Mehl | R.N. | Belmont County Health Department

August 31st has been designated as International Overdose Awareness Day since 2001.

It is the world’s largest campaign to end overdose deaths.

If you missed today’s giveaway, you can call the Belmont County Health Department at 740-695-1202 and arrange to pick up a free Narcan kit.