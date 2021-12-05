Am I fully vaccinated?

A person is vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease at vaccination bus in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Germany battles rising numbers of coronavirus infections. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

MARSHALL COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) Elected officials continue to beg unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated, not only in the Mountain State but all over. With the release of booster vaccines and the news of the Omicron virus variant spreading, community members are asking what is considered fully vaccinated?   

Mark Ackermann with the Marshall County Health Department says currently the booster vaccine isn’t required.

As it stands right now, if you’ve completed your primary series, so that would be first single dose with Johnson and Johnson or two doses with Moderna or Pfizer, if you’ve completed that primary series you are classified as fully vaccinated.

Mark Ackermann, preparedness director, Marshall County Health Department

Ackermann says there has been discussion at the federal level about revisiting whether the booster will be included to be considered fully vaccinated but for now, no decision has been made. 

