COLUMBUS, OH (WTRF) — The search is on after a set of twin boys were reported missing Monday night at around 9:45 PM in the Columbus area.

The victim allegedly walked into a pizza place while her car was still running outside with her two five-month-old boys in their seats.

When she turned around, she says the car was gone.

An Amber Alert was issued for the Ohio Valley early Tuesday morning for a 4-door Black Honda Accord with the front bumper missing–and a rear bumper sticker that says, “Westside City Toys.”

If you see something, you’re urged to call local law enforcement.