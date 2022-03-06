JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Dozens of patriotic people gathered in Jefferson County off Route 7 for an American Freedom Rally Sunday afternoon.

Cars and trucks displayed American flags and political mottoes as people met to discuss health mandates and in what direction they would like to see US go.

Participants at the meeting in Rayland said they love America and and will support their country until the day they die.

HAPPENING NOW: A couple dozen Americans have gathered in Rayland for a freedom rally.🇺🇸

More tonight on 7News ‼️@WTRF7News #localnews #OhioValley #jeffersoncounty pic.twitter.com/0BR2MjdUu5 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) March 6, 2022

7NEWS reporter Ashley Kaiser was there and will bring us the full story tonight on 7NEWS.