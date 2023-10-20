BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There’s a veterans service organization in Belmont County that will never sell you a drink.

But this Sunday, they’ll be happy to serve you a spaghetti dinner!

American Legion Post 312 in Belmont, Ohio, doesn’t have a bar or restaurant as part of its operation.

Their annual spaghetti dinner is the only fundraiser that keeps their post alive and allows them to do community service projects throughout the year.

“The spaghetti dinner that we’re having on Sunday the 22 is just purely donation. There’s no set price, just whatever you can afford to donate to sit and eat. We don’t judge. We just want to serve you a decent meal. You know whatever donation you want to give to the post, everything goes back to the post and that’s how we basically survive. This is our one annual biggest fundraiser that we have.” Terry Puperi | American Legion Post 312 Commander

Post 312 recently donated $1000 to Union Local Schools to help needy students.

They give out three small scholarships to high school seniors each year.

And the Tri-State Military Museum is housed within their post.

The dinner is this Sunday, 11 to 4, at the Belmont Gym.