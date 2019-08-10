American Legion Post 89 sends kids back to school with a bang

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The American Legion Post 89 shut the streets down on Saturday!

They threw a free public block party outside their location on the corner of 14th and Jacob St. in East Wheeling.

There was free giveaways, yummy snacks, bouncy houses and more.

They also sent the kids home ready to take on the school year in style! There were barbers on site giving free haircuts as well.

“You come out and see all of the kids with the smiles on their faces. We’re trying to get them in the mode of going back to school. Summer is winding down and this is the last hoorah for them,” said Demetrius Lathon, Post 89 Commander.

Post 89 has been throwing this block party for nearly 20 years, organizers said.

They host numerous events for local kids throughout the year. They also offer services for veterans both in the Ohio Valley and overseas.

According to Commander Lathon, the post is always looking for sponsors and donations to help extend their work into new heights. If you’re interested in making a contribution, contact them at (304) 905-8363.