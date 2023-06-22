JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – You never know when you or a loved one might need a blood transfusion… and there is no substitute for human blood.

Donating blood is important anytime of the year, but especially during the summer months, which are known to be the deadliest.

This week, a blood donation day supported by local media allowed community members to donate blood and learn how they are saving lives.

“We ask that you consider donating blood. About 3% to 4% of the population actually donates blood for everybody. So that’s why it’s so important that we maintain those adequate levels. All it would take is one major, major accident on the highway that could totally deplete the blood supply at local hospitals that we’d have to start transferring it in from other areas. Let’s not get to that point.” Sharon Kesselring | Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

If you’re interested in donating blood or have any questions you can download the blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-Red Cross.

If you’re unable to donate blood, Red Cross is always looking for volunteers.