WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is a large need for donors and volunteers this summer at the various American Red Cross events.

Sharon Kesselring, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio Valley, spoke to the Rotary Club of Wheeling to discuss how residents can help.

One event is the annual blood drive with the Wheeling Nailers on July 10.

Other events residents can help with are disaster response teams, services to armed forces and various training courses.

Kesselring stressed the need for donors and volunteers.

”What we like to say is that this is your American Red Cross so for our neighbors here in this community to participate actively within American Red Cross means that it’s neighbor helping neighbor and isn’t that the best way to help.” Sharon Kesselring – Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio Valley

Residents can register for the blood drive by visiting redcrossblood.org or by downloading the blood donor app. To volunteer for events, residents can visit redcross.org/car and locate the volunteer tab to begin registration.