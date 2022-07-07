JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–Drivers across America have been pinching pennies, as the national average price per gallon reaches nearly five dollars.

However, Thursday morning in Steubenville that wasn’t the case.

One community member called it ‘better than Christmas morning.’

It’s been quite some time since Americans have seen gas prices go down but from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Sunoco on Sunset Blvd, the price per gallon was $2.38.

Americans for Prosperity roll back gas prices in Steubenville to $2.38 a gallon this morning. Cars line down Sunset Blvd. eager to fill up their tanks. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/0pTVWX9fF0 — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) July 7, 2022

Many community members were taking advantage of those low prices and some told 7News they had been waiting out for two hours.

The line stretched all the way down the side of the road.

People were just eager to get a good deal.

It all happened because of the Americans for Prosperity.

They are rolling back prices in Steubenville and across the nation at several gas stations.

This is our second stop of the Ohio leg of the of our national true cost tour. We’re going to be rolling back the price at the pump to the price it was when Joe Biden took office… We have the opportunity to come in and partner with these stations to cover the cost of the difference of what it the price of a gallon of gas is today. Donovan O’Neil, State Director, Ohio Chapter for American for Prosperity

One woman says it’s been hard computing to work each day with prices being so high.

At first, I thought it was fake. Amanda Moore, Jefferson County

Drivers were shocked when they saw how little their totals were to fill their tanks.

Many people brought extra gas containers to fill and some brought multiple vehicles.

Those attending were extremely grateful.

Many thanked the employees and some people even cheered out loud because they could not contain their happiness.