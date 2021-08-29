Amid vaccine mandate, some Wheeling Hospital nurses are begging for the same rights their patients receive

WHEELING W.V.a (WTRF) Protests took place Sunday afternoon after Wheeling Hospital mandated that all their employees get vaccinated. Employees that disagree with the mandate gathered to make a statement.

Some employees are against this mandate, and they showed up to voice their opinion and protest.

I feel like we didn’t have a choice. Those who did not want the vaccine, it was either get the shot or lose your job. To me that is not a choice and I feel like if we, the people don’t speak up and be heard then we are no longer going to be a free country. Christine Garrison, Housekeeper at Wheeling Hospital

Wheeling Hospital is mandating its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine and if they do not abide by the hospital’s requirements, the CEO Douglass Harrisson says they will be considered reigned. All WVU Medicine employees will have until October 31st to be fully vaccinated.

I just talked to a Wheeling Hospital nurse who says she doesn’t want another job, she just wants FREEDOM OF MEDICAL CHOICE – We’ll have her interview from the mandate protest and then another nurse FOR the vaccine mandate tonight at 6 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Lqzk0b7yJg — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) August 29, 2021

Emily Kaniecki, a Wheeling Hospital Nurse, says that she has been a nurse for thirteen years and she wants her patients to be able to trust her. By getting the vaccine it shows patients that she believes in its benefits.

You know we are in patients faces, we are close to them and putting them at risk for this virus is huge. If we have something out there that has been proven to be safe that has been approved by the FDA, I think it’s really important to protect our patients as nurses and health care workers, against this virus. Emily Kaniecki, Wheeling Hospital Nurse

Deborah Blackstone, is one of many Nurses from Wheeling Hospital who stood in protest, and she says nobody should be forced to do something with their bodies that they do not want to.

Our patients are allowed to refuse medication, procedures, and lifesaving treatment, where nurses should have the same rights. We should have the same rights as the patients we care for. I don’t trust this vaccine and I don’t think it has been studied enough and I don’t think forcing somebody to do it is the right way. Deborah Blackstone, Wheeling Hospital Nurse

Around 100 citizens stood out in the rain. Blackstone says nothing will change if they do not take a stand.

If you don’t do something there is a zero percent chance of change. If you do something, then there is at least hope. Deborah Blackstone, Wheeling Hospital Nurse

The protest ended Sunday at 6:00 p.m.