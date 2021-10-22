An active year for tornadoes across the Ohio Valley and Pittsburgh Metro

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 2021 has been very active in many regards, but none more head spinning than tornadoes across the area. Per the National Weather Service (NWS) Pittsburgh Office, the Ohio Valley and Pittsburgh metro experiences between 3-4 tornadoes per year. So far this year, 27 tornadoes have been confirmed with 9 occurring in October (waiting on additional survey results).

Since 2010 our highest yearly total of confirmed tornadoes stands at 16 from 2017.

Severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the Ohio Valley yesterday with at least two confirmed tornadoes in Southeast Ohio. All of the weather last night came in association with a surface cold front that brought much cooler air into the region, but also plenty of action in regards to severe weather.

Here is a look at the radar image from last night. There were two indications of radar confirmed tornadoes in our area.

The National Weather Service says that their survey team confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 100 mph touched down near Mt. Pleasant last night.

Here are some of the images from Jefferson County:

Credit: Aliah Keller

Credit Aliah Keller

A similar situation occurred in Emerson, Ohio. Just outside of Mount Pleasant:

Credit: DK Wright

Credit: DK Wright

The National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado in Belmont County.

According to the NWS, this is the fifth tornado since 1950 to impact Belmont County.