(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Just days after authorities in Brooke County arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting, there was a new development in the case.

–> Brooke County Sheriff says fire won’t disrupt murder investigation <–

The Colliers home where police say a man was murdered went up in flames just a few days after the incident. Harley Gill was arrested and is now in the Northern Regional Jail with no bond on first degree murder charges. The Sheriff says the arson investigation will not hinder the murder investigation.

One of two people arrested for blackmailing the victim of a double murder, was sentenced in court.

–> Woman sentenced in Belmont County extortion case <–

Miana Smith admitted she extorted money from the late Tom Strussion. She was sentenced to 36 months in prison. So far, authorities say they haven’t found a link between the extortion case and the murder of Strussion and his wife. Smith’s former fiancé and co-defendant Anthony DiBacco was already sentenced to three years.

Severe staffing shortages from COVID, resignations and retirements are putting a strain on the staff at Elmhurst.

–> National Guard is called to help during severe staffing shortage at Elmhurst <–

The West Virginia National Guard came in to help. Four guard members will remain at Elmhurst as long as they’re needed. Elmhurst said they are in need of RNs LPNs dietary workers and servers.

It was a welcome sight for plenty of drivers and local businesses when the Washington Avenue Bridge opened to traffic this week.

–> Wheeling’s Washington Avenue bridge is now open <–

It’s been closed for repairs since January 3. Officials said this work was necessary to stabilize the bridge for the next few years. However, it will need to be removed and replaced.

–> Moundsville teacher receives a $25,000 award <–

A surprise assembly at McNinch Primary School ended in a big honor for one of its teachers. First grade teacher Heather Haught was named a Milken Educator Award winner. She also received $25,000. Haught is known for caring deeply about her students and creating captivating lessons.

Remember WTRF and Belmont Savings Bank are giving you a way to recognize and help out area teachers this month.

–> Donate to our Hometown Heroes <–

You can donate to help us send school supplies to some deserving teachers. Or, submit a photo of a teacher you love to be featured on 7News, but you only have one more week to do so!



For the latest news headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.