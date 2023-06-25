(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at some of the week’s top stories.

Allegations against the West Virginia State Police seem to have elevated from hidden cameras in the women’s locker room to claims of physical and sexual abuse and assault.

West Virginia State Police Investigation: Lawsuits against West Virginia State Police will name “who did what” at State Police

Wheeling-based attorney Teresa Toriseva said she now represents 67 women and has sent another notice of intent to sue on their behalf. This is not the first time that an intent to sue notification has been sent to the West Virginia State Police related to alleged instances that happened at the police academy. Some of them, relate to women who were minors at the time and attended the Junior Trooper Academy.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continues to maintain that there is no investigation into the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

“It was just a hit job.” Governor Justice, Chief of Staff respond to CBS report on alleged vaccine lottery investigation

A CBS news report claimed that the governor’s office was under federal investigation for the “Do It For Babydog” vaccine lottery. Justice and his Chief of Staff said the office did receive a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney and turned over all records, but there was no formal investigation.

Mountaineer fans are still reacting to the news that Bob Huggins resigned as head coach of the WVU Men’s Basketball program.

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest

The resignation came after the former coach was arrested in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence. Huggins released a statement says his actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in the head coaching role. He also thanked fans for supporting him and the program over the course of his career.

The days are counting down to the TBT Tournament coming to WesBanco Arena.

TBT releases brackets for 2023 tournament

This is the first time the event is coming to the Friendly City and members of the Best Virginia team revealed the bracket this week. WVU alumni will take the court against the Dubois Dream in their regional bracket on July 25.

Finally, Happy Birthday West Virginia!

Happy Birthday West Virginia! Independence Hall celebrates the Mountain State

The Mountain Mama celebrated her 160th birthday this week. Celebrations were held across the state, but in Wheeling, it was West Virginia’s independence hall that marked the occasion with a party and even a portrayer of President Abraham Lincoln. It was President Lincoln who signed Proclamation 100 declaring West Virginia’s statehood.

