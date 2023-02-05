(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

An NFL player whose team is headed to the Super Bowl is now facing rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio.

Deputies release Josh Sills, NFL player, 2019 incident report

Joshua Sills of the Philadelphia Eagles was indicted in Guernsey County on felony charges. The Ohio Attorney General and Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department say he held a victim against her will in December of 2019. He’s been placed on the NFL’s commissioner exempt list, which means he can’t practice, play in games or travel with the team.

Is the COVID pandemic over?

WHO reveals answer to this question: Is the pandemic over?

The World Health Organization said it’s still a global health emergency, but that 90% of the world has received some immunity through vaccinations or contracting the virus.

On the move. That’s how Governor Mike DeWine described Ohio in his annual State of the State Address.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives State of the State address

The Governor laid out his budget plan, which included major investments in families and schools. He also wants to create a yearly $40 million budget for training for Ohio’s police officers. Governor DeWine proposed $2.5 billion to prepare for development projects like Intel coming to the Buckeye State.

Wheeling will become only the fifth city in the nation to create a Life Hub for the homeless.

Details revealed for Life Hub for the homeless

It’s a collaboration between the city, faith community, housing authority, health department and many more organizations. The Life Hub would have on-site resources like medical care and case managers.

Finally, you’ll be seeing a lot of red in February because it’s American Heart Month.

February is American Heart Month

The American Heart Association is putting an emphasis on the importance of learning CPR this month. Plus, the Women of Impact campaign kicked off locally. Cardiovascular disease in the number one killer of women and West Virginia leads the nation in heart disease.

