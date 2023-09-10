(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at some of the week’s top stories.

An opening date has FINALLY been announced for the Wellsburg bridge and a long-time 7News anchor signs off for the last time.

Wheeling is full of history, and so are the factories.

Canon balls for the civil war as well as parts of the suspension bridge were made here… and now it’s closing its doors.

On Thursday, the Centre Foundry in Warwood announced plans to shut down its operations in Wheeling – eliminating 37 jobs.

The United Steelworkers condemned Centre Foundry management saying workers signed a contract extension on August 30 and then ceased production the next day.

Brad Kent has worked 30 years at the foundry and says the situation is a “tear-jerker.”

The Wellsburg Bridge officially has a grand opening date!

On Wednesday, September 20th at noon, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will cut the ribbon marking the completion of the massive bridge connecting the communities of Wellsburg, West Virginia and Brilliant, Ohio.

Residents of Paden City are still frustrated as they’ve spent nearly a month with unusable water.

A “Do Not Use/Do Not Consume” order was issued on Aug. 16 after high levels of tetra-chloroethylene were discovered.

West Virginia Governor Justice says his administration is following the situation closely, but Paden City is in an EPA Superfund site, so they’re the lead agency on this issue

EPA issued a press release Thursday stating the agency will provide an interim supply of bottled water to residents.

A long-time anchor and 7News favorite signed off for the last time on Thursday night.

Award winning journalist and a friend to all, Kathryn Ghion covered hundreds of stories in her five and half years at the station.

She created the series Veterans Voices, telling stories about the lives of local veterans.

We love you and we will miss you, but we are so excited to see what you do next.

And finally, this week, Wheeling native and philanthropist Gary E. West died at 86 in his Naples, Florida home.

West donated millions of dollars to Oglebay Park and to his alma mater, West Liberty University.

West cared deeply for the Wheeling community and his friends say he never forgot where he came from.

We here at 7News extend our condolences to his friends and family.

