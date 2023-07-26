Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7NEWS anchor Annalise Murphy had the chance to read a couple classic kids books to children earlier today at Weirton Elementary.

It was all a part of the Energy Express program through WVU.

Energy Express is a 6 week summer reading and nutrition program for kids living in West Virginia’s rural and low-income areas. More than 3000 kids take part in the the program each year.

For details on how to sign your children up for the program, as well as more information, you can visit the Energy Express website.