WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The nonprofit group, I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. has a mission of bringing education and awareness to the area on human trafficking and they have been working together over the last few months.

To assist in reaching some of these goals, on October 6th and 7th, Pastor Linda Seidler is hosting her annual conference called “Beyond.”

The speakers and information she will be providing is an opportunity for women and girls of all ages to learn about mental health, suicide, human trafficking, and so much more.

”This is one thing that I think women need to go not only for the education and awareness, but also for the fellowship and the support. You may not be a victim, but you may know somebody. And to be able to communicate and be aware is just going to be half the battle.” Stacy Gilson – President, I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E.

