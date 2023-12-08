WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce held its second annual Jinglefest today.

Chamber members, supporters, and friends gathered in River City’s 3rd-floor event hall for a buffet lunch and fellowship.

It was a festive event, with the holiday decorations serving not only as background but also as a fundraising opportunity to help those in need.

“And it’s kind of a wrap-up to the event year, a last hurrah, celebration of the holidays with our membership and sponsors. For people who want to decorate a table, we have a little contest. We put donation bags at each table and people can go by and drop their change or dollars or check or whatever they want to do to vote for the best table and that money will be given to Operation Toy Lift today.” Mike Howard |Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Music was provided by the Skip Peck Trio.

The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce has a mission of advancing business through advocacy, government, education, and community development.