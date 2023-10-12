FAIRMONT, W.Va. — West Virginians for Life is inviting young and old alike to attend its Annual State Pro-Life Convention on Saturday, October 14, from 10-3 at Trinity Assembly of God in Fairmont, WV.

Doors open at 9, and the theme is “Making Abortion Unthinkable.” For $35 a buffet lunch is included, college students and teens pay $15, and Groups of ten or more pay only $25 per person or $10 per student.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Randall O’Bannon, has served as the director of education and research for National Right to Life since 1994. Over the past 3o years, he has tracked and analyzed the latest abortion statistics, monitored the activity of Planned Parenthood, and studied the risks of chemical and surgical abortion methods – sharing this information in fact sheets, lectures, articles, and interviews.

Dr. O’Bannon is also the director of the National Right to Life Academy, which trains young pro-life activists to be informed and effective advocates for human life at every age, condition, and stage of development.

