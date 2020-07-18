Annual softball tournament kicks off with social distancing in play

A softball tournament is on taking place in Elm Grove right now…for the third year in a row.

Normally, there are forty to fifty teams in the tournament but this year there were only thirty nine teams due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The tournament took several Safety precautions due to the pandemic including keeping the concession stand closed and making sure that each team has its own softballs to use on defence provided by the tournament organizers.

Tournament Director Tim Randolph has worked very hard to make sure the event is safe for kids and their families.

Well, we’ve gone around and we’ve put tape every six feet around the fences so people can set up their groups, family groups, around the fence to make sure that they’re maintaining distance. Tim Randolph

Sports are harder than ever right now but thanks to the help of local community members young people still have the opportunity to enjoy the sports they love.