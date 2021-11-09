Annual Tree Gala Auction Fundraiser kicks off on Thursday

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s time to get into the holiday spirit because coming up this Thursday night, The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce will host their Annual Tree Gala Auction Fundraiser at the Moundsville Center.

Take a tour with decorated trees, wreaths, mantels for the upcoming Tree Gala and visit with St. Nick from 5:00pm-6:30pm. Stop by and kick off the holiday spirit with music, vote for favorite tree and enjoy some snacks provided by WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial.

Toys will be collected for Annual Toy Drive during this event.

This years event will feature 15 decorated trees, 6 wreaths and 4 mantels. Appetizers & drinks will be served raffles, music will take place at this Holiday Event.



The cost is only 10 dollars to attend and you can RSVP to the Marshall County Chamber of Commerce by calling 304-845-2773.