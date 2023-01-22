(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a site that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore, but soon it will be called a place that welcomes visitors to the Friendly City.

New details emerge on what’s next for the site of the former Wheeling Inn

The Wheeling/Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau bought the former Wheeling Inn and has big plans to transform it as an entry into the city. The CVB has plans for a one-story mostly glass building with plenty of parking. They hope to have it up and running in about three years – four at the most.

The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a deadly blaze that happened early Wednesday morning at a house on Eoff street.

One person dead in Wheeling fire

Firefighters said when they arrived, the entire block was blanketed with smoke. Two people were rescued from the home, but one later died at the hospital. The fire is still under investigation, but the home is a total loss.

A man accused of hitting a seven-year-old boy with a motorcycle and leaving the scene plead not guilty in court this week.

West Virginia man pleads not guilty to hit and run on 7-Year-old boy

Paul White of Weirton is charged with leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm. The prosecutor said that’s a felony that carries a one to three year prison sentence. White will stand trial in March.

Authorities in Belmont County are investigating after a man assaulted a woman, then attacked a witness to the crime.

New information in Belmont County assault

It happened near the park and ride off of I-470. Ohio State Highway Patrol said a female witness saw a man hitting and kicking another woman outside of a car. When the witness yelled for the man to stop, he then attacked her with a knife. The man got in his car and took off. The witness says the female victim looked badly hurt.

Finally, with the announcement of another major project in Wheeling, there were questions about the construction on the Suspension Bridge.

Suspension Bridge work continues through the winter

The Division of Highways said work is still continuing during the winter, but it goes slowly during the winter weather. Officials tell 7News they’re doing cable repairs and foundation work. The DOH said work is on track and scheduled to be finished in July.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.