Another COVID booster shot and the return of winter weather: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a surprising and historic announcement this week regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

–> West Virginia plans to go ‘hand and hand’ with Israel on COVID vaccine <–

The Mountain State became the first in the nation to ask the CDC for permission to start administering what would be a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Israel is the only country currently giving out the second booster shot.

President Joe Biden, members of Congress and others marked the first anniversary of the January 6th riots at the U.S. Capitol.

–> Lawmakers reflect on January 6th one year later <–

Since then, more than 700 Americans have been charged with federal crimes. Several events were held at the Capitol and President Biden delivered a speech, in which he placed blame on former President Donald Trump.

Parents of a six-year-old boy in Ohio County are still shocked, angry and want answers after their son left school without anyone realizing he was gone.

–> Ohio County parents say son left school unnoticed; Ohio County Schools issue statement <–

The parents say their son, a kindergarten student at Warwood Elementary, left class one morning this week to use the restroom and was found a half hour later by a woman who saw him walking alone with no coat or hat in the cold. School officials did release a statement calling the incident unacceptable and saying they will determine what went wrong and add more safeguards in the future.

Big news this week for The Ziegenfelder Company as it was acquired by the Armstrong Group from Butler, Pennsylvania.

–> Ziegenfelder sold to Pennsylvania company <–

As for what this means for employees, CEO Kevin Heller said all operations will remain the same at the facilities. Lisa and Barry Allen said they were excited for the new partnership, and are confident they are leaving the business in good hands with the Armstrong Group.

Finally, good news for some, bad news for others. The first snowfall of the season blanketed the Ohio Valley this week.

–> Ohio and Marshall Counties see poor road conditions and multiple wrecks with overnight’s winter weather <–

What brought the excitement of a winter wonderland, also brought more work for DOH crews and possibly hazardous conditions on the roadways. There were several accidents reported across the area and some counties were at a level one snow emergency.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.