Neal Brown and company have added another four-star recruit to the 2022 class. Wide receiver Kevin Thomas announced on Twitter on Friday he will be joining the Mountaineers. He chose WVU over Michigan State, Nebraska, Florida and Texas A&M.

Rivals has Thomas listed as on the Top 30 receivers in the country and No. 7 in the state of Pennsylvania in his class. He is the 16th player to commit to West Virginia’s 2022 class and the third four-star athlete.