(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Teenage girls potentially taped on a hidden camera while inside the locker room. That’s the latest allegation facing the West Virginia State Police.

Attorney defends underage women who may have been filmed at West Virginia State Police Academy: “We’re not going away”

Attorney Teresa Toriseva represents three female minors who trained with the state police as part of the junior trooper academy. That program was open to students between the ages of 14 and 17. These three teens were there at the same time a hidden camera was inside of the women’s locker room. Toriseva said her clients want to know they were not taped.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is ready to run for a new West Virginia office.

Candidate for governor Patrick Morrisey speaks to Wheeling voters

The Republican announced his candidacy for Governor. In a campaign stop in the Ohio Valley he touched on topics that he’s addressed in his current position like opioids and gun rights. He also vowed to move forward with a family-oriented agenda and focus on what he calls the country’s “culture war”.

The driver in a fatal crash on Route 7 last month plead guilty to charges this week.

Driver in fatal wrong-way crash on Ohio State Route 7 insists on pleading guilty and getting 10 years

Samantha Seitz also reportedly insisted on spending 10 to 12 years in prison. She was the driver in a wrong-way crash that killed a 41-year-old man and injured his mother. Prosecutors said her blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit.

A man was accused of hitting a seven-year-old boy with a motorcycle in Hancock County was found not guilty.

West Virginia man found not guilty after being accused of hitting a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle and driving off

Paul White was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm. The trial lasted two days. The boy is out of the hospital and doing better.

Finally, some good news. For the past nine weeks, two women have spent countless hours raising money for the American Heart Association.

Katie Everson named 2023 Ohio Valley Women of Impact Winner

Katie Everson and Sherrie Dunlevy hosted events all to make sure people are educated about heart disease, which is the number one killer of women. Together they raised more than $55,000 for the cause.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.