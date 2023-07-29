W.Va. — According to Appalachian Power, currently, the Wheeling Power service area has approximately 1300 outages and crews are working to safely restore all power as soon as possible.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A strong line of damaging thunderstorms with wind gusts of more than 60 mph, passed across Appalachian Power’s service area late July 28, and early July 29, leaving more than 52,000 people without electric.

Another round of severe weather is forecast for this evening in Virginia and southern West Virginia, which is likely to cause utility problems.

There are currently about 33,000 Appalachian Power customers without service from storm damage, including 28,000 in West Virginia, and 5,000 in Virginia.

Additional outages are likely this evening if another line of sever storms materializes as forecast.

More than 800 line workers and damage accessor from other states are joining local employees and contractors to make repairs and restore electric service.

Another 700 workers are clearing trees and limbs so line crews can access damage and make repairs.

Damaged areas in West Virginia is expected to have service restored by late Sunday night.

In Virginia, storm-related outages are expected to be restored late Saturday night.

Further damaging storm this evening could cause additional outages and extend these times.

SAFETY MESSAGE

All downed lines are dangerous and carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries.

Stay away to stay alive.

If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching and call 911 immediately and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

Additional safety tips are posted here.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, July 28, 2023)