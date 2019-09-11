Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer

El wide receiver de los Raiders de Oakland, Antonio Brown (84), se coloca el casco antes de un juego de pretemporada de la NFL contra los Cardenales de Arizona, el jueves 15 de agosto de 2019, en Glendale, Arizona. (AP Foto/Rick Scuteri)

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.

Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, says it was “a consensual personal relationship.”

The New York Times first reported about the lawsuit.

Messages were left seeking comment from the Patriots and the NFL.

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday, but has yet to play for the Patriots.

