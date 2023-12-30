WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Appalachian Power is donating money to assist food banks across its service area spanning three states.

A total of $75,000 will be distributed to food banks across Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee over the holiday season.

Among those near us include the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling and Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center.

Erikka Storch, External Affairs Manager, shares what they were able to donate to these two organizations and why community outreach is important to AEP.

“We’ve given $4,000 to Catholic Charities and $2,500 to Soup Kitchen of the Greater Wheeling Area. For us to be able to provide back into the community, you know, it’s just a further extension of trying to help people have everything they need.” Erikka Storch | External Affairs Manager

Storch says this is the first time AEP donated money to the Soup Kitchen.

For a full look at those receiving contributions, click here.