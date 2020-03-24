Appalachian Power: “We have a plan”

(WVNS) — “We will keep the power flowing.” That is the word from Appalachian Power amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The information came in a letter sent to their customers.

We prepare for all types of emergencies and have updated our plans for the COVID-19 pandemic. We are closely monitoring the situation and don’t anticipate COVID-19 will disrupt our ability to provide electric service for our customers. Appalachian Power

Here is the breakdown on how they are addressing various issues including what to do if you get a disconnect notice.

We Have A Plan

To ensure our ability to continue serving you, we have taken significant steps to keep our employees healthy. Our line workers and other employees critical to maintaining service are working in smaller teams, adjusting work schedules, practicing physical distancing, monitoring themselves for any symptoms and taking other prevention measures recommended by the CDC. All employees who can are working from home to help prevent the spread of the virus.

We Will Keep The Power Flowing

As state and local governments are moving swiftly to combat the spread of COVID-19, we are working with them to ensure that our essential employees are designated as critical responders and are able to travel as necessary to keep the lights on. We are also working to make sure that equipment suppliers and support industries essential to our business can continue operating.

We Won’t Disconnect Your Service For Non-Payment

Because we know that many people are facing unusual financial hardships, we have temporarily suspended all service disconnections for non-payment. We urge you to try to keep your account current. If you are having trouble paying your bill, you should contact us on 1-800-956-4237, through your AppalachianPower.com account, or through Facebook or Twitter to discuss payment options.

We Are Practicing Physical Distancing

We have restricted outside visitors to all of our facilities (with the exception of delivery trucks), restricted all business travel that is not business critical, and restricted participation in face-to-face meetings – both internally and hosted by outside groups.

We Are Staying Prepared As The Situation Evolves

This is a rapidly evolving situation. We are continuously educating our employees about COVID-19 and collaborating with other companies in our industry, government experts, and public health agencies to adjust our response. We’re also continually monitoring and working to heighten employee and customer awareness of scams as well as cybersecurity risks.

We are monitoring any coronavirus tests, diagnoses, and exposures of our employees and their household members, as well as personal international travel and international visitors staying in their homes. Some team members will be asked to self-monitor or self-quarantine depending upon their exposure.

We are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and continually reviewing our responses and the guidance we are providing to our employees.

We’re Helping Support Our Communities

The American Electric Power Foundation is donating $1.5 million toward coronavirus relief, including $288,000 to agencies providing COVID-19 relief efforts across Appalachian Power’s three-state service area.