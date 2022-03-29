OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The increase in gas prices have been hurting Americans’ wallets for nearly two months.

This raises the question of whether or not gas-powered cars are a thing of the past?

Some people thought that by 2020 we’d have flying cars. While that’s not the case, our advancement in technology has continued to skyrocket.

Drivers may have noticed more electric cars on the road and even charging stations have popped up at gas stations and parking lots.

With the recent increase in gas prices, are you considering making the switch?

Kevin Cook, General Manager at Straub Automotive said the electric vehicle is getting a lot of attention recently but the price tag on these cars is far from cheap.

Car and Driver did a study, and they compared the Hyundai Kona all electric vehicle to the Hyundai Kona gas and after three years of ownership factoring in depreciation cost per kilowatt MPG even using a $4 a gallon gas cost, the cost of the electric vehicle was still about $7000 more than the overall cost to operate the fuel, the standard gas-powered vehicle. Kevin Cook, General Manager, Straub Automotive

He said there are full electric vehicles, but he believes the best alternative is hybrid technology. This gives you the electric engine, the battery power and the plug-in capability for charging with the addition of a backup gasoline powered engine.

Cook added he thinks we should see a more noticeable transition to electric vehicles over the course of the next decade but high gas prices aren’t causing drivers to swipe their cards just yet.